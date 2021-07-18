-
Rescuers in Rye safely moved a young seal that made its way onto Route 1A during a high tide Friday morning.Marine mammal rescuers at the Seacoast Science…
UNH Joins Seacoast Science Center in Marine Mammal WorkThe University of New Hampshire is partnering with the Seacoast Science Center to help determine what is causing the deaths of seals and other marine…
Scientists have narrowed down the top likely cause of more than 1,400 seal deaths across New England in recent months.But they say the "unusual mortality…
Scientists at UNH want the public’s help to search for invasive green crabs this spring and summer.The second year of the monitoring project starts this…
A young harp seal who spent a month recuperating after getting stranded on Hampton Beach will be released on Sunday.It’s only the second time the Seacoast…