© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!

School Debt

  • school_money.jpg
    NH News
    New Hampshire Students to Get Nearly $5 Million Debt Relief
    Associated Press
    ,
    New Hampshire students who attended certain for-profit schools and online courses will get nearly $5 million in debt relief.The Attorney General's office…