same-sex marrige

Governor Maggie Hassan is calling the Supreme Court's decision to legalize same-sex marriage in all 50 states a “momentous victory” and says she’s…
The 211-116 margin was a victory for gay rights advocates. It was also a shock to social conservatives, who thought a 3 to 1 GOP majority combined with a…
The House on Wednesday decided to keep the state's gay marriage law in place. Same-sex couples have been able to marry legally since 2009. The…
The House is expected to vote this afternoon on a measure that would repeal the State’s 2009 law that legalized same-sex marriage. There is a decidedly…
With the constant legal and legislative changes affecting same-sex couples across the country, it might seem an impossible feat to keep track.In The…
Same-Sex Marriage Opponents Rally At StatehouseAbout 200 people showed up to hold signs and hear speeches by gay marriage critics. House speaker William O’Brien, GOP gubernatorial candidate Ovide…