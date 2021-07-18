-
A bipartisan group of lawmakers are reviving a bill voted down last summer during a special session, as the state continues to search for a way to respond…
Lawmakers in Concord are again trying to craft a response to last summer’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that cleared the way for other states to…
N.H. Looks to Take 'Aggressive' Position Following SCOTUS Wayfair Sales Tax RulingAfter failing to pass a bill in response to the Supreme Court’s Wayfair decision during a special session this summer, Governor Sununu’s office says the…
A major ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court last month means that states that impose a sales tax can now require businesses located outside of their borders…
The Executive Council will vote Wednesday on Governor Chris Sununu’s request for a special legislative session this summer.The call for a session stems…
A major U.S. Supreme Court ruling last week could force New Hampshire businesses to collect a sales tax on behalf of other states.The ruling in the case…
It's been a busy few weeks at the U.S. Supreme Court. We'll focus on several recent decisions addressing online business, digital privacy, religious…
A major U.S. Supreme Court ruling out Thursday could force New Hampshire businesses to collect a sales tax on behalf of other states. The case of South…
The United States Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday in a case with huge potential impact on New Hampshire businesses, as well as anyone who shops…
On Thursday, the State of New Hampshire filed a legal brief in the U.S. Supreme Court case South Dakota v. Wayfair, which is scheduled for oral arguments…