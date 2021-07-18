-
Ruggles Mine, a former tourist attraction in Grafton, has a new owner. For decades, tourists from around the world visited the mine, where they'd hammer…
Ruggles Mine once drew visitors from all over the world, but it’s been closed and for sale since 2016. NHPR’s Daniela Allee has more now on what the mine…
N.H. Preservation Alliance Announces Annual 'Seven to Save' PropertiesThe New Hampshire Preservation Alliance announced its "Seven to Save" properties Tuesday. The annual register highlights historic places in the state that…
New Hampshire is in the early stages of assessing the feasibility of turning a 215-year-old mineral mine in Grafton into a state park. After miners…