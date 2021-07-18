-
Salem residents vote next month on a zoning change to allow charitable gaming facilities in certain parts of town. The move comes after the closure last…
-
This week marks the end of an era in Salem.After opening its doors 110 years ago, Rockingham Park closes Wednesday.Live horse racing ended at the iconic…
-
Rockingham Park Will Close In AugustRockingham Park will close at the end of the summer. According to the Union Leader, park officials say games, shows and simulcasts will continue through…
-
Earlier this session, the state Senate voted — once again — to reject a casino gambling bill. The move prompted the owners of Rockingham Park, the…
-
Rockingham Park Official Cites Stalled Gambling Efforts As Track Goes Up For SaleA 110-year-old New Hampshire racetrack has been put up for sale.Ed Callahan, general manager of Rockingham Park in Salem, says the decision was made after…
-
This week, NHPR has been taking a close look at what a casino would mean for the town of Salem, a likely location for a gambling establishment. On…
-
Millennium Gaming brought leaders from Washington County, Pennsylvania to Concord to tout the benefits of a casino to lawmakers at a lunch meeting today.…