-
In his first visit to New Hampshire after formally launching his second presidential bid, Rick Perry described the 2016 campaign as a “show me, don't tell…
-
The Republican, whose 2012 run for president imploded after an "oops" moment during a televised debate, said it was "time to reset the relationship between government and citizen."
-
Rick Perry gave a morning speech at St. Anselm college. By lunch he was at a Concord law firm, stressing the executive experience he gained as Texas’s…
-
A month after his last visit, former Texas Gov. Rick Perry is returning to New Hampshire as he moves closer to a 2016 presidential campaign.Since leaving…
-
Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry was talking about the weather when he told New Hampshire voters he's "just warming up," but he also says he's carefully…
-
Texas Governor Rick Perry’s itinerary -- meetings with core Republican activists, stops at colleges, and a speech at an event celebrating the anniversary…
-
The same day he was arraigned on abuse of power charges, Texas Governor Rick Perry kicked off a two-day visit to New Hampshire, fueling speculation about…
-
Fresh off victories in Minnesota, Colorado and Missouri, Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum campaigned in Texas on Wednesday. He told a small group of pastors, some of them former supporters of Texas Gov. Rick Perry, that he is the true conservative left to challenge Mitt Romney.
-
Texas Gov. Rick Perry announced his presidential campaign in South Carolina last August, but it may soon come to an end in the same state where it started. Ben Philpott of KUT News reports on Morning Edition that Perry hopes to make a stand in the Palmetto State.
-
Texas governor Rick Perry is stumping in the state today. The Republican presidential hopeful urged workers at a manufacturing plant in Manchester to put…