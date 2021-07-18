-
The Trump administration has tapped former 1st District Congressional candidate Rich Ashooh to be its new assistant secretary of commerce, with a focus on…
-
Republican Rich Ashooh has conceded to incumbent Frank Guinta in their primary in the state's 1st Congressional District.With 96 percent reporting, Guinta…
-
For Congressman Frank Guinta and his supporters, it turned out to be a long primary night, as results in the contest between Guinta and challenger Rich…
-
The Congressional race for New Hampshire’s 1st District was a nail biter between Republican Rich Ashooh and incumbent Frank Guinta.Guinta's headquarters…
-
Frank Guinta knew his well-documented violations of federal campaign finance law would come up last night. And he came prepared, so much so that he raised…
-
Former defense industry executive Republican Rich Ashooh is running for Congress in New Hampshire’s first district. He’s hoping to unseat incumbent…
-
In their first primary debate Wednesday morning, Republican Congressional candidate Rich Ashooh and incumbent Frank Guinta sparred over Guinta’s campaign…
-
Rich Ashooh On His Run For Congress And Where He Stands On The IssuesEarly in his career Republican Rich Ashooh worked for a US Senator. Now he'd like to head to Capitol Hill himself. The former defense industry executive…
-
The previously crowded Republican primary for New Hampshire's First Congressional District shrunk yet again on Monday, as State Rep. Pam Tucker announced…
-
Republican Congressman Frank Guinta is facing a fresh obstacle in his quest to keep his seat: The formation of an outside money group to back one of his…