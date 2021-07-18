© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Rhiannon Giddens

  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 7.30.17
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelFinnegan's Wake/ Dave Rowe Trio/ Three's A Charm/ Outer Green RecordsEvery Grain Of Sand/ Lucy Kaplansky/ A Nod To Bob 2: An…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Calendar 2/26/17
    Kate McNally
    ,
    MUSIC EVENTSEvery Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>>>Bluegrass Jam at…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 2/12/17
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelThat's The Way Love Goes/ Harmony Sisters/ The Early Years/ Harmony SoundPaper Wings And Halo/ Lori McKenna/ Paper Wings & Halo…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 11.1.15
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelWhile My Guitar Gently Weeps/ Jake Shimabukuro/ Gently Weeps/ Hitchhike RecordsThis is a Mean World/ The Waxwing Four/ The…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 4.19.15
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelBelated Wedding Hoedown, Angelina Baker/ Tony Trischka/ Great Big World/ RounderThe Ring/ Daring and Stahl/ Forty/ Daring…