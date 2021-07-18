© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Revolution

    Word of Mouth
    Modern Encyclopedias
    You may not know it, but that encyclopedia set you grew up with has a radical history. Published in France in the 1700’s, the original Encyclopédie…
  • Activists say this image, taken from a video uploaded to YouTube, shows Syrians outside a field hospital in Homs last week.
    National
    Syrian Activists Live Stream Their Revolution
    Kelly McEvers
    ,
    The Syrian government is now nearly two weeks into its bombardment of the city of Homs. The U.N. says at least 300 civilians have been killed. The offensive might have gone unreported had it not been for the activists and citizen journalists who are risking their lives to tell the stories.
    Word of Mouth
    10 Tea Parties You Haven't Heard About
    With the first in the nation primary swirling around us, we turn to the spread of the Tea Party…circa 1774. We’re talking about the Annapolis Tea…