Researchers at the University of New Hampshire are studying new ways to make syrup out of the northern forest -- not from maple trees, but from beeches,…
Researchers at Dartmouth College have published a new analysis on how current and future uses of plant-based energy could be a key solution to climate…
A new study from Dartmouth College shows how warming in the Arctic is rapidly changing an important landscape.The research, by Ph.D candidate Rebecca…
The University of New Hampshire will join a new consortium of research institutions to explore three billion acres of U.S. ocean. The research at UNH will…
Let The Sunshine In: UNH Team 'Photosynthesizes' Liquid Solar Fuel From Carbon EmissionsResearchers at the University of New Hampshire have found a new way to make sustainable fuel out of sunlight.The process is an artificial form of…
CRISPR stands for "Clustered Regularly Interspaced Palindromic Repeats". It allows scientists to precisely target and cut any kind of genetic material,…
More intense storms are making it harder for freshwater streams and rivers to act as filters for nitrogen pollution, according to a new UNH study.The…
The Department of Defense has awarded 80 million dollars to fund a new Bio Research and Manufacturing Institute in Manchester. The institute will focus on…
UNH Studies Habits of Horseshoe Crabs for PreservationThe University of New Hampshire has made some discoveries about the spawning habits of horseshoe crabs, which are valued for their use in pharmaceutical…
A new book and study both show that the ability to rise from poverty to the middle class truly is shrinking. A child without married, educated parents starts life at a huge and worsening disadvantage.