Remembrances

A University of New Hampshire professor who pioneered research into family violence has died. UNH sociologist Murray Straus died on May 13, according to…
Ron Capps served in five wars in ten years, and was left with severe PTSD. On today’s show, he talks with us about founding the Veterans Writing Project…
Public Service of New Hampshire says that its former CEO, Gary Long, died Friday afternoon after a sudden illness.Long started at PSNH in 1976, and began…
Earlier this week New Hampshire’s contra dance community said goodbye to one of its most celebrated musicians and writers.Bob McQuillen died Tuesday…
One of Manchester, New Hampshire’s most celebrated business owners has died. May Gruber owned Pandora sweaters for decades; it was one of the area’s…
Singer Patti Page died on New Year’s Day in California. She was 85.Page was one of the best known voices of the 1950’s, with songs like “Tennessee Waltz”…
Bradbury, 91, died in Los Angeles, his family and biographer say.
In years following Vietnam, people wanted to dance and Donna Summer provided a soundtrack.
For more than 50 years, "the world's oldest teenager" was one of pop culture's most familiar figures.
The saxophonist, who paired with trumpeter Wayne Jackson to form the Memphis Horns, played on dozens of the biggest soul hits of the 1960s and '70s. He died on April 12.