The coronavirus pandemic is creating major problems in public schools in New Hampshire. But the picture for private schools is different.Most independent…
A female employee was fired from Cardigan Mountain School earlier this month for sexual misconduct. Kimberly Wennik was the manager of the school store…
Over a year ago, St. Paul’s School in Concord, New Hampshire published an investigation that revealed decades of sexual abuse allegations. The school is…
Chester Irons' relationship with St. Paul’s School didn’t always feel so complicated.He’s in his 60s now, yet he can still remember the exhilarating…
The head of the elite St. Paul’s School in Concord is resigning.Michael Hirschfeld has been part of the prestigious prep school’s faculty since 1994, and…
New Hampshire's Attorney General Gordon MacDonald recently announced a criminal investigation into sexual assault allegations at St. Paul's School, in…
The New Hampshire House has passed a bill allowing districts without the option of public schools to use tax money to send students to qualifying private…
An investigation into sexual misconduct at St. Paul’s School in Concord has found substantiated claims of abuse involving 13 former faculty and staff.…
For a small state, New Hampshire has a plethora of private schools, each with a rich academic and cultural heritage. Although the schools are private,…
Former students at elite private schools all over New England are coming forward with allegations that teachers and school officials sexually abused them.…