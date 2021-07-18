-
The New Hampshire Department of Corrections is again revising its visitation rules.All guests will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, and masks are…
After A Pandemic Pause, Visits To Resume At New Hampshire PrisonsStarting this week, the New Hampshire Department of Corrections is allowing inmates to request in-person visits, which had been suspended during the…
Incarcerated Men Claim N.H. State Prisons To Blame For Berlin OutbreakAt the start of December of last year, there were no known cases of COVID-19 among the men incarcerated at the Northern New Hampshire Correctional…
A continuación, lee las noticias del 17 de febrero. También puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión para…
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del miércoles 6 de enero. Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
The Exchange spoke with attorneys and correctional facilities across the state to hear about how they are adapting to the coronavirus outbreak, and what…
For the first time in its 67-year history, the New Hampshire's Teacher of the Year award has been given to an educator working in New Hampshire's…
This is the fourth and final episode of “The Rules Are Different Here,” a four-part series on mass incarceration in New Hampshire. Listen to the full…
Help us decide what story to explore next in our "Only in New Hampshire" series. We're looking for your questions about prisons in New Hampshire.…
Inmate Serving Life Sentence Dies in N.H. State PrisonThe New Hampshire Department of Corrections is investigating the death of a prisoner who was serving a life sentence for murder.The Corrections Department…