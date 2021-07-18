prescription drug abuse

-
A recent study found that New Hampshire reduced opioid prescriptions by 15% last year, the largest drop in the country. How have physicians changed how…
-
More than 100 collection locations across the Granite State will participate in National Prescription Drug Takeback Day on Saturday, April 28 Lt. Brian…
-
New Hampshire saw a 15 percent drop in opioid prescriptions between 2016 and 2017 — the largest drop, in percentage points, of any state in the country —…
-
A New Hampshire medical center is getting a $900,000 federal grant to address prescription drug misuse by creating a network of doctors, mental health…
-
New Hampshire residents are being urged to take part in National Drug Take Back Day Saturday. Senator Jeanne Shaheen made a personal pitch at the Concord…
-
The New Hampshire Attorney General's office filed a lawsuit this week against Purdue Pharma, maker of the popular opioid OxyContin. According to the…
-
Despite mounting public awareness, New Hampshire, like other states, struggles to contain its opioid epidemic. Part of the problem is a lack of real-time…
-
A physician assistant sanctioned a year ago for improperly prescribing narcotic painkillers has been ordered to surrender his license permanently. Chris…
-
In the past year, the number of narcotic painkillers prescribed in New Hampshire decreased by more than 13 percent, while cases of suspected “doctor…
-
State lawmakers, doctors, and others in the medical profession have been hammering out new guidelines for prescribing these drugs to tackle the issue of…