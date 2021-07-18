© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

WebHeader_Grove.jpg
preppers

  • 50s_bunker.jpg
    Word of Mouth
    2.29.16: Survival Mom, Why Doctors Use Pagers, & Leap Day
    When you picture a "prepper" you probably think survivalist - maybe wearing camouflage, with a cache of guns and canned goods for when civilization as we…
  • w cartoon by chris in plymouth_1.jpg
    Word of Mouth
    Word of Mouth 05.12.2012
    Part 1:All that "40 is the new 30" boosterism aside, midlife is not the start of a downward spiral. David Bainbridge is a clinical veterinary anatomist at…
  • Debbi Long.jpg
    Word of Mouth
    Survivalist Singles - Don't Face the Future Alone
    The new TLC reality show, Livin’ for the Apocalypse, follows so-called “preppers” – people getting off the grid, hoarding food, and otherwise making ready…