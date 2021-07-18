-
Disability Rights Activists, Poor People's Campaign Protest Sununu's COVID Press ConferenceActivists from the Poor People’s Campaign gathered outside Governor Chris Sununu’s press conference this afternoon to demand changes to the state’s draft…
For the past six weeks, the Poor People’s Campaign has gathered in front of the Statehouse, calling attention to issues like racism, immigration and the…
'Poor People's Campaign' Holds Third Rally At N.H. State HouseAbout 80 people gathered outside the New Hampshire State House for a third rally of the Poor People's Campaign. Speakers focused on what they call "the…
MLK-inspired Poor People's Campaign Protest Blocks Concord Street, Six ArrestedFifty years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. started the Poor People's Campaign to fight systemic racism and poverty. More than 100 people gathered outside the…