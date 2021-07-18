© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!

Poor People's Campaign

  • IMG_6419.jpeg
    NH News
    Disability Rights Activists, Poor People's Campaign Protest Sununu's COVID Press Conference
    Activists from the Poor People’s Campaign gathered outside Governor Chris Sununu’s press conference this afternoon to demand changes to the state’s draft…
  • poor_people_s_campaign_2.jpg
    NH News
    New Hampshire Poor People's Campaign Prepares For Final Rally
    Daniela Allee
    ,
    For the past six weeks, the Poor People’s Campaign has gathered in front of the Statehouse, calling attention to issues like racism, immigration and the…
  • poor_people_s_campaign.jpg
    NH News
    'Poor People's Campaign' Holds Third Rally At N.H. State House
    Daniela Allee
    ,
    About 80 people gathered outside the New Hampshire State House for a third rally of the Poor People's Campaign. Speakers focused on what they call "the…
  • poor_people_s_campaign_3.jpg
    NH News
    MLK-inspired Poor People's Campaign Protest Blocks Concord Street, Six Arrested
    Daniela Allee
    ,
    Fifty years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. started the Poor People's Campaign to fight systemic racism and poverty. More than 100 people gathered outside the…