Teacher salaries make up a big chunk of school budgets in New Hampshire. Pittsfield has never been able to offer high salaries, but with creative projects…
The Suncook Valley Sun, a community newspaper serving the towns of Pittsfield, Barnstead, Chichester, Northwood, and Epsom, is shutting down later this…
Melissa Babcock grew up in Pittsfield, went to Pittsfield schools, and now she's the elementary school's PTO president.But the school district's tighter…
School leaders and community members will meet in Pittsfield tonight to learn more about how the state funds education. NHPR’s Daniela Allee has more on…
A Pittsfield-based company that specializes in making safety gear for firefighters is being acquired for $215 million dollars.Globe Manufacturing is the…
The Pittsfield Youth Workshop is about empowering kids through skill building, relationship building, and community building. A variety of activities,…
On her commute from Laconia to Pittsfield six days a week, Tobi Gray Chassie often stops at scenic spot in Gilmanton called Frisky Hill. When Chassie saw…
This summer, New Hampshire Public Radio has been sharing some sounds of the summer.One of the traditional family outings in the state is the 24th Annual…