Photoshop

  • 341117079_a60854beef_o.jpg
    Word of Mouth
    6.1.15: Seeing Isn't Always Believing, Duped By A Phony Rockefeller, & The Cardiff Hoax
    We’ve all heard the saying “seeing is believing”, but does it ring true in a photoshopped-world? On today’s show we’ll try to find the answer to this…
  • putin_on_the_ritz.jpg
    Word of Mouth
    Photoshopping Vladimir Putin
    Do a quick search of Vladimir Putin and you'll find a countless array of photoshopped images of the Russian leader riding a bear, a shark, a giraffe, an…
  • Niagara1911.jpg
    Word of Mouth
    Viral Images: Duping The Internet Masses
    Niagara Falls, 1911. Completely frozen over with a group of people standing where they would otherwise be sucked into the rushing waterfall. Incredible?…
  • 2.25.142.jpg
    Word of Mouth
    2.25.14: Solitary Confinement, Viral Images, Giant Of Cardiff, Ethical Failures & NH Biathlon
    Today on Word of Mouth, we delve into the consequences of solitary confinement. Then a trip to the Internet reveals that cyberspace is chock full of fakes…
  • Photoshopped magazine cover with hand.
    National
    Whose Fingers Are On The Victoria's Secret Model's Shoulder?
    Robert Krulwich
    ,
    From oppressive regimes to editors of magazines, manipulating photos is nothing new. And technology is making these edits easier and easier: A group of grad students built a computer program that stands to make such forgeries a cinch.