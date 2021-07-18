-
Police in Hanover say a phone scammer is impersonating an officer in an attempt to elicit cash payments. The department says residents have been receiving…
Police in Portsmouth are reminding residents about the dangers of a number of telephone scams. Authorities say they continue to receive reports of phone…
Durham is the latest New Hampshire town to warn residents about a telephone scam in which callers tell residents they owe the government back taxes.Police…
Investigators say a woman was being scammed when she got what she believed to be a police department phone call saying there was a warrant out for her…
U.S. Marshalls Warn Concord Residents About Phone ScamThe U.S. Marshals Service says residents in the Concord, New Hampshire, area have been getting calls in a scam about having to pay hundreds of dollars for…
The police department in Nashua is warning residents of a phone scam where callers are portraying themselves as employees of the Internal Revenue Service…
Senior citizens across New Hampshire and New England are the targets of a lottery scam originating from the Jamaican area code 876.Here’s what happens:…