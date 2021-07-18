-
The City of Lebanon is piloting a new strategy to deal with poison ivy in four public parks. Six goats and one ram start their new job Tuesday, munching…
The Portsmouth City Council has banned the use of what it calls ‘synthetic toxic pesticides’ in public spaces, citing concerns about public health.The new…
The national debate over whether foods that contain ‘genetically modified’ ingredients should be labeled has come to New Hampshire, with a bill in the…
The "Monsanto Protection Act"EarthTalk®E - The Environmental MagazineDear EarthTalk: What is the “Monsanto Protection Act” and why are environmentalists so upset about it? -- Rita…
EarthTalk®E - The Environmental MagazineDear EarthTalk: Is it true that children are sicker today than they were a generation ago and that pesticides have…