-
A New Hampshire prep school graduate convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old classmate is set to be released from jail.Twenty-three-year-old Owen…
-
N.H. Supreme Court Denies Owen Labrie's Request For New TrialNew Hampshire's Supreme Court on Friday denied a request for a new trial for an elite prep school graduate who argued the failures of his star-studded…
-
A New Hampshire judge has ruled that convicted sex offender Owen Labrie will have to serve the remaining 10 months of his jail sentence. The former Saint…
-
Owen Labrie’s Lawyers Ask for a Retrial, Citing Ineffective Counsel in Sex Assault CaseFormer St. Paul's School student Owen Labrie was in court Wednesday asking for a new trial more than three years after he was convicted of sexual…
-
The New Hampshire Supreme Court has upheld the 2015 convictions of a prep school graduate found guilty of using a computer to lure a girl for sex and…
-
St. Paul’s School in Concord is settling a civil lawsuit brought by the family of a former student, Chessy Prout, who was a 15-year-old freshman at the…
-
N.H. Supreme Court to Review St. Paul's Grad Request for New TrialThe state’s highest court will hear an appeal from a St. Paul’s graduate convicted of sexually assaulting a freshman student on campus in 2014.Last spring…
-
St. Paul’s School graduate Owen Labrie is asking the state’s highest court to review a New Hampshire law that requires him to register as a lifetime sex…
-
A Concord judge Wednesday denied a new trial for St. Paul graduate Owen Labrie. Labrie was convicted in 2015 of having sex with a minor on the prep school…
-
Well-known Boston attorney J.W. Carney stands by the defense he provided Owen Labrie, a former St. Paul's School student, during his 2015 trial for sexual…