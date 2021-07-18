Oppression

-
New Start Radio is an Internet radio station that was launched by a brother and sister team who fled their Syrian homeland. The station's reports come mostly from citizen journalists in hot spots around Syria.
These days, visiting Tibetan areas is a risky venture for journalists trying to cover the protest movement against Chinese rule, including a rash of self-immolations. But the dangers are far greater for those who talk to them. NPR's Louisa Lim recently traveled there and describes the challenges.