Opportunity Gap

A new data tool finds a strong correlation between where people grew up and their chances of climbing the economic ladder. Charlotte, N.C., hopes to use it to improve residents' economic mobility.
For some time now, agreement has seemed near-universal that there is a growing chasm between those with great wealth in this country and the rest of the…
A new book and study both show that the ability to rise from poverty to the middle class truly is shrinking. A child without married, educated parents starts life at a huge and worsening disadvantage.