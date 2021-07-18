© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Newscast

  • North Country
    Unity Elementary School Almost Complete
    Associated Press
    ,
    A construction firm that took over work on the long-delayed elementary school in Unity, New Hampshire, is expected to finish all its work in the next two…
  • From "Old Virginia and Her Neighbours"
    NH News
    New Monument To Capt. John Smith To Be Dedicated In Rye
    Associated Press
    ,
    This year marks the 400th anniversary of Capt. John Smith's voyage and mapping of New England, and the dedication of a new monument to him in Rye, New…
  • Common Loon
    NH News
    N.H. Loon Count Increases Slightly From Last Year
    Associated Press
    ,
    The annual count of loons on New Hampshire's lakes shows a slight increase over last year, but experts caution the census only provides a glimpse into the…
  • Untitled
    NH News
    Fish And Game Dept. Asks Anglers To Release Radio Tagged Bass
    Associated Press
    ,
    The New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game is asking anglers fishing in the Squam Lakes to immediately release any largemouth and smallmouth bass that…
  • NH News
    Paving Work To Begin On U.S. Route 1 In Portsmouth
    Associated Press
    ,
    The New Hampshire Department of Transportation is doing night paving work associated with a reconstruction project at the intersection of U.S. Route 1 and…
  • New England News
    Mass. Gets New Abortion Clinic Protection Law
    Sarah Birnbaum
    ,
    Police in Massachusetts will have new powers to disperse crowds around abortion clinics under a new law signed by Governor Deval Patrick Wednesday. The...
  • NH News
    Unions: Preliminary Vote Count Makes Fairpoint Strike Authorization Likely
    Associated Press
    ,
    Unions representing FairPoint Communications workers in northern New England say preliminary vote counts suggest an overwhelming majority of members…
  • NH News
    Federal Rules Stymie N.H. Easter Seals Efforts To Bid On National Guard Contract
    Associated Press
    ,
    A program that helps New Hampshire National Guard members and their families is caught in a disagreement over whether aiding one group of veterans could…
  • Purple Heart
    NH News
    96 Years Later, WWI Vet's Family Receives His Combat Medals
    Associated Press
    ,
    The family of a World War I veteran from New Hampshire has been presented with some long-overdue service medals. Frank Silva's son, Cmdr. Frank Silva, and…
  • Mt Washington NH 2013-0420254
    NH News
    "Seek The Peak" Hiking Fundraiser Kicks Off On Mount Washington
    Associated Press
    ,
    Hundreds of hikers are heading up the summit of the Northeast's highest peak to raise money for the nonprofit Mount Washington Observatory. The annual…
