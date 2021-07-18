News Primer

-
Governor Maggie Hassan’s veto of the Republican-backed state budget bill has dominated State House news in recent weeks. But Hassan’s veto pen has seen…
What are the limits on presidential campaign funding? Can I really spend whatever I want to help my candidate get elected?Yes, but it depends on how many…
The House and Senate have officially passed a budget for the next two years – a plan that Governor Maggie Hassan promises to veto. Here’s a breakdown of…
Lawmakers heard testimony Tuesday on a House bill to bring keno to New Hampshire bars and restaurants. Sponsors say the electronic game could raise some…
A lot of reporters were distracted by the big number in yesterday's announcement of proposed reductions in carbon dioxide emissions: 30 percent by 2030.…
With tick season in full swing - and this year being described as the worst in recent history - the risk of tick bites and tick-borne infection is high.…
In the pitched political battle over the Affordable Care Act, Republicans and Democrats seem to have found common ground on one issue: Anthem’s so-called…
Gov. Maggie Hassan is expected to sign legislation making it illegal to use a hand-held cell phone while driving or stopped in traffic.The bill, passed by…
Full details of a Senate plan to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act are out.(If you are brave, you can read the bill here.)Let’s take a stab at…
New Hampshire lawmakers are mulling two bills that would expand background checks for gun purchases.The House is expected to vote Wednesday on legislation…