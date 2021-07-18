-
Dozens of bundled-up hikers tromped onto the snowy trails of five New Hampshire State Parks Monday, marking the frigid start of 2018 with the parks’…
-
To keep our system of time in sync with Earth's rotation, the world's foremost timekeepers are adding an extra second to 2016. For such a small thing, the leap second has some big implications.
-
The New Year will bring plenty of new rules and regulations to New Hampshire, covering everything from police body cameras to the use of laser pointers.…
-
Even as we stare down the barrel of the coldest, darkest days of early January, the earliest signs of spring will soon begin anew - even before the first…
-
It’s official: 2015 is here. And with the New Year comes an opportunity for a fresh start. On today’s show, we’ll start 2015 on the right foot.…
-
As the fizzy, busy holiday season draws to a close, we’re pausing to reflect on how we navigate a world so unlike that of our parents. Today, no job is a…
-
The New Year in Video GamesClay Wirestone is Arts Editor for the Concord Monitor and our favorite video game freak. He joins us to run down what's coming in gaming in 2013...and…