Oral arguments were heard today, via video conference, in a federal civil rights lawsuit. It alleges the state of New Hampshire is failing to provide due…
Gov. Chris Sununu is touting new progress in the state’s efforts to end the waitlist for patients to enter the state psychiatric hospital.The backlog at…
In Depth: N.H. Hospital, Community Mental Health Care, & The Path To StabilityOur series on mental health in New Hampshire concludes with a look at the role of the state psychiatric hospital in responding to crises, and at what…
The New Hampshire Hospital Association says a federal court ruling last week means state budget writers owe hospitals $80 million on top of what the…