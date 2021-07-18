-
The New Hampshire Center for Public Policy Studies announced on Friday that it is closing its doors after 22 years, citing a lack of funding.The…
An economist says New Hampshire state revenues are showing signs of leveling off.Greg Bird of the New Hampshire Center for Public Policy Studies says…
The latest economic report from the New Hampshire Center for Public Policy Studies says 2016 will bring New Hampshire some of the strongest economic…
Report: Aging N.H. Population Will Reshape Health Care SystemA New Hampshire Center for Public Policy study predicts the state's aging population will reshape its health care system.The center's annual report,…
The U.S. Census Bureau estimates New Hampshire’s population grew by only .1% last year. That’s fewer than 2000 people added since 2012. That’s among the…
The state Director of Charitable Trusts Anthony Blenkinsop says transparency is the way to move forward with determining how to evaluate and compensate…