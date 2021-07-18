-
The state’s largest fish hatchery, accused of causing water pollution in the Lakes Region, would get $4.6 million in Gov. Chris Sununu’s proposed budget…
In an opinion released Friday, the N.H. Supreme Court ruled that reality television show North Woods Law did not violate the constitutional rights of a…
The New Hampshire Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a case that pits the privacy rights of individuals against the rights of a free press,…
UPDATE: The draft permit was issued Dec. 31 and is open for public comment until Feb. 14, 2020. Click here for details. Original story continues below: A…
Partnership efforts have resulted in the preservation of 2,000 acres overlooking Merrymeeting Lake as a community forest.The Birch Ridge Community Forest…
The state is working to reduce water pollution from its largest fish hatchery, in the Lakes Region, while planning for long-term upgrades.This week, New…
An environmental group is suing the state Fish & Game Department for alleged pollution from a Lakes Region fish hatchery.Meanwhile, the department’s…
New Durham residents are frustrated by what they call slow progress in fixing pollution at the state’s largest fish hatchery.Dozens attended a public…
State lawmakers are asking questions about a pending pollution lawsuit in the Lakes Region.They'll hold a public meeting in New Durham Thursday to discuss…
New Hampshire’s Department of Fish & Game is facing a potential lawsuit over water pollution from its largest fish hatchery.The Conservation Law…