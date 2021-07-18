-
New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen is defending an effort by Democrats to filibuster a confirmation vote on President Trump’s pick for the U.S. Supreme…
-
Ayotte: Trump's Supreme Court Pick Will Be Confirmed 'One Way Or The Other'Former New Hampshire Senator Kelly Ayotte says she's certain U.S. Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch will be confirmed, even if it means changing Senate…
-
NPR Politics team is blogging the Senate Judiciary Committee's hearings on the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court. The live blog…