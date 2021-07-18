-
New state limits are now in effect for PFAS chemicals in public drinking water supplies. The now-common industrial contaminants have been linked to health…
The number of cyber attacks on municipalities is up from 2018, causing chaos and costing municipalities millions to resolve. We ask why local governments…
Some local officials are worried the state is moving too fast on new regulations to limit PFAS chemicals in drinking water.New Hampshire environmental…
Public water system operators are worried about the cost of compliance with new state limits on PFAS chemicals in drinking water.That was the message from…
About twenty years ago, New Hampshire adopted a new option, known as SB2, for local government involving a two-part process: a deliberative session and…
Advocates for more local control in New Hampshire are trying again to amend the state constitution, this time to let municipalities pass laws protecting…
The mayors of Dover, Somersworth and Rochester have created a commission to pool municipal resources. As cities go, these cities are on the small side,…
A house bill that would consider giving the Public Utilities Commission authority to force PSNH to sell its power plants to open up market competition is…
Regulators Want LGC to Turn Over Control To Neutral PartyState regulators suggested the Local Government Center turn over control of its operation and assets to a neutral party.The Securities Bureau Director…