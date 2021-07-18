-
One of the state’s leading civil rights voices died over the weekend, just days before the holiday he helped enshrine.Reverend Arthur Hilson, a retired…
With M.L.K. Day approaching, we look at a forthcoming book that traces the response to King's assassination -- both here and around the world. At the time…
Think Civil Rights era, and you think the south...home to Jim Crow, the Ku Klux Klan, and peaceful marchers set upon by police dogs. Selma, Birmingham,…
We talked with African Americans living in northern New England about the civil rights protest that helped change the course of racial history in the US.…
On a Monday morning the weather more closely resembled Martin Luther King Jr’s hometown of Atlanta, than it did downtown Concord. But the heat and…
Should The 'I Have A Dream' Speech Be Public Domain?Martin Luther King Junior’s ‘I Have a Dream' speech is not in the public domain. The King Estate holds strict copyrights on the famous 1963 speech,…
The Songs That Shaped 'I Have A Dream'On August 28th, 1963, minutes before Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his landmark 'I Have a Dream' speech, gospel singer Mahalia Jackson electrified and…
Fifty years ago this month President Lyndon Baines Johnson signed a nearly $950-million anti-poverty bill into law, creating Head Start, Medicare,…
Community members gathered at events in Portsmouth, Hollis, and across the state today/Monday to celebrate the life – and the mission -- of Martin Luther…