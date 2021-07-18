-
The suspect charged in the death of UNH student Lizzi Marriott will be arraigned in Dover District court Monday.At a press conference Saturday afternoon,…
-
Marriott Confirmed Dead, Suspect Taken Into CustodyLaw enforcement officials confirmed the death of 19-year-old Lizzi Marriott, the missing UNH student, and have charged a Dover man with her murder.At a…
-
The family of a missing UNH student is offering a ten thousand dollar reward for information in her disappearance. 19-year-old Lizzie Marriott was last…