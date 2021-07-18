Minimum Wage Series

-
Several dozen people gathered at the State House in Concord Saturday to celebrate workers and immigrants, and push for raising the minimum wage to $15 an…
This week, as lawmakers consider a bill that would raise the state’s minimum wage above the current federal minimum, we're profiling people for whom the…
For Some Teenagers, A Higher Minimum Wage Would Mean Far More Than A Bigger PaycheckAt $7.25, New Hampshire has the lowest minimum wage in New England. The next lowest is Connecticut at $10.10 per hour.This year, New Hampshire legislators…