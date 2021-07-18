Medical Device

-
12.10.14: Ethnic Plastic Surgery, Secret Santa, & A Prosthetic Arm For A DrummerIn the last decade, cosmetic procedures performed on Asian-Americans, Hispanics and African-Americans have far outpaced those among the white population.…
-
A new technology holds the promise of treatment for the nearly one million Americans with epilepsy that don’t respond to medications. The FDA has approved…
-
Shavings of metal can flake off of the artificial joints and cause serious pain and medical problems in the hip. About a half-million Americans have this type of implant, and though most patients won't have a problem, one doctor called the failure rate "unacceptably high."