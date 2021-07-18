-
This week All Things Considered has been looking back at some of the major legislative debates this session at the New Hampshire statehouse. The Medicaid…
House and Senate lawmakers have signed off on a Medicaid Enhancement Tax deal.Lawmakers voted 278-72 in favor of the deal that settles a lawsuit with 25…
Lawmakers in the House and Senate this week will consider a deal between the state and hospitals on the Medicaid Enhancement Tax.The deal, largely…
The first public meeting between House and Senate negotiators working to fix the state’s Medicaid enhancement tax lasted all of 20 minutes, but parties…
The state Senate approved its version of a fix for the state’s Medicaid Enhancement Tax today, a day after House lawmakers passed their own proposal.The…
Lawmakers in the House and Senate are voting this week on possible fixes to the state’s Medicaid Enhancement Tax, which two superior court judges have…