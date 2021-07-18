-
Friday, March 6th, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig joins the Exchange at 9 a.m. Submit your questions for her below. Air date: Friday, March 6, 2020. _
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig is running for re-election next month. Her challenger, former Republican state representative Victoria Sullivan, says Mayor…
In her State of the City address, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig says her office will focus this year on tackling education and homelessness and encouraging…
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig got an early holiday present on Monday from a group of Webster Elementary School English language learners.The students…
After more than a year of negotiations, Manchester's firefighters have a new contract. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen ratified the contract on Tuesday.…
The Manchester Police Department has been ordered to develop a better policy on granting police paid days off. Major Joyce Craig ordered an internal audit…