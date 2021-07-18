-
The family of Maura Murray, a 21-year-old nursing student who disappeared after a February 2004 car crash in New Hampshire, is asking for a state highway…
AG: No New Evidence From Search Related To Maura Murray's DisappearanceInvestigators say they have found no new evidence in connection with the disappearance of Maura Murray, following a search of a house in northern New…
Fifteen years after 21-year-old Maura Murray disappeared following a car crash in rural New Hampshire, her father believes newly gathered information will…
The Maura Murray missing person case has not been "reopened," as an Oxygen Network show called "The Disappearance of Maura Murray" reported earlier this…
It's been nearly 13 years since Maura Murray packed her car, lied to professors about a death in the family and left Massachusetts. The 21-year-old…