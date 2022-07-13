N.H. authorities searching area in Landaff and Easton in missing person case

New Hampshire State Police and Fish and Game officers are searching an area in the towns of Landaff and Easton Wednesday in connection with the investigation into the missing person case of Maura Murray.

The search activity off Route 112 is not the result of new information in the case, Attorney General John Formella said.

In a press release, Formella said it is “part of an ongoing investigative process and will consist of a more extensive search surrounding areas that had been previously searched in a more limited fashion.”

Murray, who was 21 at the time of her disappearance in February 2004, was a student at UMass-Amherst and had left the college Feb. 9, 2004. That night, Murray’s car was involved in what appeared to be a single-car accident on Route 112 in Haverhill, the AG reported.

Police have conducted numerous searches of the area over the years, with no positive results, according to Formella.