Marking History

-
New technology is giving history buffs an easier way to tour the Granite State's past.The New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources this week…
-
Earlier this month, eight crew members from the U.S.S. Mt. Kearsage visited Warner, New Hampshire to meet with residents and talk about the historic…
-
For a 31-year period in the 19th century, glass making was the heart of the economy in the small town of Stoddard.Factories there made everything from…
-
New Hampshire is known for many things, but it holds a special place in the world of the extraterrestrial.“The Betty and Barney Hill Incident” is…
-
Horace Greeley is most famous for what he accomplished outside the Granite State and for his phrase, “Go west, young man.”He was founder and editor of the…
-
The roots of the Industrial Revolution in New Hampshire can be traced back to the small town of New Ipswich.That’s where the first textile mills opened in…
-
The Seventh-Day Adventist Church is a denomination known primarily for its keeping of the Saturday Sabbath.It’s grown to 18 million members worldwide, and…
-
When it was built in the 1936, the Nansen Ski Jump was the largest steel ski jump east of the Mississippi River.Located in Milan, just north of the Berlin…
-
Andover is home to the village of Potter Place, named after Richard Potter, a famous magician and ventriloquist.And it’s in this village where the town’s…
-
New Hampshire’s northernmost historical marker is also the state’s oldest.The Republic of Indian Stream in Pittsburg was the first historical marker…