-
Marelli's Market in Hampton celebrates its centenary with a new book and a museum exhibit.Back in 1914, Italian immigrants Luigi and Celestina Marelli…
-
With Instagram sold to Facebook for $1 billion and Facebook itself expected to be valued at up to $100 billion in its initial public offering, some feel they're reliving the last tech bubble. But some analysts say this time is different. The new generation of tech entrepreneurs tends to reinvest its winnings in even more ideas.
-
The stock market hit some major milestones this week: The Standard & Poor's 500 index reached its highest level in more than three years and the Nasdaq rose to its highest level in 11 years. Still, the Federal Reserve has been warning not to get too excited about where the economy is headed next.
-
China Laces Up Its Chuck TaylorsChina's consumer market is massive, and breaking in isn't easy. Some U.S. products have struggled. But in recent years, an old American sneaker has become an unlikely success story: the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star.