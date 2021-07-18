© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

    NH News
    Candy, Cashews & Continuity: 100 Years At Marelli's
    Michael Samuels
    ,
    Marelli's Market in Hampton celebrates its centenary with a new book and a museum exhibit.Back in 1914, Italian immigrants Luigi and Celestina Marelli…
  • A sign in front of the Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.
    National
    Another Tech Bubble? Maybe Not
    Steve Henn
    ,
    With Instagram sold to Facebook for $1 billion and Facebook itself expected to be valued at up to $100 billion in its initial public offering, some feel they're reliving the last tech bubble. But some analysts say this time is different. The new generation of tech entrepreneurs tends to reinvest its winnings in even more ideas.
  • Trader Peter Tuchman reacts on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on March 13. That same day, the Dow Jones industrial average had its highest close since 2007.
    National
    The Market's Finally Looking Up: Will It Last?
    Chris Arnold
    ,
    The stock market hit some major milestones this week: The Standard & Poor's 500 index reached its highest level in more than three years and the Nasdaq rose to its highest level in 11 years. Still, the Federal Reserve has been warning not to get too excited about where the economy is headed next.
  • Chuck Taylor All Stars are common on the streets of Shanghai. Xuan Zhihui, 62, a retiree from a state-owned factory, wears her daughter's hand-me-down sneakers, which are 15 years old. She says they're really comfortable.
    National
    China Laces Up Its Chuck Taylors
    Frank Langfitt
    ,
    China's consumer market is massive, and breaking in isn't easy. Some U.S. products have struggled. But in recent years, an old American sneaker has become an unlikely success story: the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star.