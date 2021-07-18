-
A logger in Bradford is being ordered to pay a $10,000 fine for repeated violations of the state’s forestry laws.The so-called enhanced penalty is the…
-
New research suggests New Hampshire forests could help store more climate-warming carbon dioxide while growing higher-value trees.The study, from Clark…
-
N.H. Loggers, Truckers Meet to Weigh Industry ConcernsNew Hampshire's logging industry and the truckers who carry their trees will be in Concord for a big annual convention Saturday.This year, the event comes…
-
State legislators vote Thursday on whether to override two controversial vetoes of bills about energy.One would subsidize biomass power plants. The other…
-
Hundreds of people from the timber and renewable energy industries crowded the New Hampshire State House lawn Thursday, rallying for legislators to…
-
New Hampshire’s timber sector is rallying around a plan to sustain the biomass industry that Governor Chris Sununu vetoed last month.They filled a…
-
President Donald Trump was elected last year with a promise to put America first: to renegotiate or possibly scrap trade deals he argues aren’t benefiting…
-
We don't often think of trees when we speak of "harvest." Corn is harvested; apples, tomatoes, squash are the fruits of the annual autumnal rite which is…
-
Like most loggers, Rick Alger of Milan says all he needs to fell a tree is a chainsaw. But where most lumberjacks use skidders, cherry pickers and other…
-
Memorial Day Weekend is late for trees to unfurl tiny, tender pale green leaves. Yet trees growing at the highest altitudes of our State's White Mountain…