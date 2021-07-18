-
Amid Settlement Battle With Regulators, HealthTrust Announces $13.9M RefundCommunities that carry HealthTrust insurance for public workers could split $13.9 million following a vote by the program’s board of directors. In an…
Despite a long-awaited state Supreme Court ruling, the legal wrangling between the state and the former Local Government Center continues. This time, the…
LGC Takes Regulator To Court Over ReorganizationThe Local Government Center is taking its regulator to court—again. This time, over how the organization is restructuring. On Tuesday, the LGC requested a…
The Local Government Center has a new executive director – to the surprise of many, it’s Senate President Peter Bragdon, a Milford Republican.But…
Ten communities have filed a lawsuit to stop the LGC from issuing refunds. Under a hearing officer’s order, by September 1st, the Local Government Center…
From the LGC issuing itself a refund to protesting communities being denied a voice in the Supreme Court case, there have been some major developments in…
Recently, a coalition of 12 towns has banded together to demand what it calls its "fair share" of health insurance surplus payments from the Local…
A number of communities will get payouts this summer from the Local Government Center. Nearly a year ago, a hearing officer ordered the LGC to return more…
Nearly a year after the Local Government Center was ordered to restructure and repay $52 million to communities, the organization has laid out its…
After Maura Carroll's sudden departure from the Local Government Center last month, former Department of Resources and Economic Development Commissioner…