Amanda Loder

Weekend Host/Business Reporter
Amanda Loder reports on business and the economy in NHPR's newsroom, and hosts Weekend Edition. Amanda  joined New Hampshire Public Radio following four years of reporting and hosting at Spokane Public Radio in Washington State. At Spokane Public Radio, she was recognized with regional Edward R. Murrow and SPJ awards for her feature and series reporting. During four years at SPR, she worked her way up from general assignment reporter to featurist, and was ultimately tapped to host All Things Considered. Amanda, a native Iowan, received her Bachelor’s degree in Spanish and Religious Studies from Lawrence University, and a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University.

    NH News
    Amid Settlement Battle With Regulators, HealthTrust Announces $13.9M Refund
    Amanda Loder
    ,
    Communities that carry HealthTrust insurance for public workers could split $13.9 million following a vote by the program’s board of directors. In an…
  • Airplane Wing
    NH News
    Manchester-Boston Airport Open, But Flight Departures Hit-Or-Miss
    Amanda Loder
    ,
    Manchester-Boston Regional Airport remains open today despite the winter storm. But Deputy Airport Director Brian O'Neill says they've seen "a significant…
  • Snow Plow
    NH News
    DOT To Commuters: Beware Snow Covered Roads
    Amanda Loder
    ,
    The state Department of Transportation is advising commuters along major highways and interstates in southern New Hampshire to travel no faster than 45…
  • NH News
    N.H. Welcomes National Guard Unit Back From Afghanistan
    Amanda Loder
    ,
    New Hampshire's elected officials joined the state's military leaders to welcome home a medevac unit that recently returned from Afghanistan. The…
  • NH News
    Sen. Shaheen, Rep. Kuster To Speak At Veterans Day Ceremony
    Amanda Loder
    ,
    Two members of the state's congressional delegation have announced their plans for Veteran's Day. Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Representative Ann…
  • NH News
    LGC Takes Regulator To Court Over Reorganization
    Amanda Loder
    ,
    The Local Government Center is taking its regulator to court—again. This time, over how the organization is restructuring. On Tuesday, the LGC requested a…
  • Arriving at the Gate
    NH News
    Airline Industry Changes Hit Manchester, Small Airports Hard
    Amanda Loder
    ,
    A recent MIT report shows many small airports are struggling as more passengers book flights out of big cities. And the findings are stark. Out of 74…