Amanda LoderWeekend Host/Business Reporter
Amanda Loder reports on business and the economy in NHPR's newsroom, and hosts Weekend Edition. Amanda joined New Hampshire Public Radio following four years of reporting and hosting at Spokane Public Radio in Washington State. At Spokane Public Radio, she was recognized with regional Edward R. Murrow and SPJ awards for her feature and series reporting. During four years at SPR, she worked her way up from general assignment reporter to featurist, and was ultimately tapped to host All Things Considered. Amanda, a native Iowan, received her Bachelor’s degree in Spanish and Religious Studies from Lawrence University, and a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University.
-
Amid Settlement Battle With Regulators, HealthTrust Announces $13.9M RefundCommunities that carry HealthTrust insurance for public workers could split $13.9 million following a vote by the program’s board of directors. In an…
-
Manchester-Boston Airport Open, But Flight Departures Hit-Or-MissManchester-Boston Regional Airport remains open today despite the winter storm. But Deputy Airport Director Brian O'Neill says they've seen "a significant…
-
DOT To Commuters: Beware Snow Covered RoadsThe state Department of Transportation is advising commuters along major highways and interstates in southern New Hampshire to travel no faster than 45…
-
N.H. Welcomes National Guard Unit Back From AfghanistanNew Hampshire's elected officials joined the state's military leaders to welcome home a medevac unit that recently returned from Afghanistan. The…
-
Sen. Shaheen, Rep. Kuster To Speak At Veterans Day CeremonyTwo members of the state's congressional delegation have announced their plans for Veteran's Day. Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Representative Ann…
-
LGC Takes Regulator To Court Over ReorganizationThe Local Government Center is taking its regulator to court—again. This time, over how the organization is restructuring. On Tuesday, the LGC requested a…
-
Airline Industry Changes Hit Manchester, Small Airports HardA recent MIT report shows many small airports are struggling as more passengers book flights out of big cities. And the findings are stark. Out of 74…