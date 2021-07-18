-
Running for office in NH is more than kissing babies and shaking hands. There are qualifications to meet, paperwork to be filed, yard signs to be placed……
Town meetings are a New Hampshire institution. It’s where all the year’s business is voted on by citizens in town halls, gyms, and community centers…
About twenty years ago, New Hampshire adopted a new option, known as SB2, for local government involving a two-part process: a deliberative session and…
We sit down with NHPR's Civics 101, our podcast refresher course on the basics of our democracy. The team has dug into how midterm elections impact us,…
There probably is never a good moment for an entire town’s Board of Selectmen to resign, but a few days before paychecks for municipal employees are…
All three members of the Kensington Board of Selectmen have resigned, sowing a bit of confusion across this small Rockingham County town.Police Chief…
Concord’s city council wants more time to get local businesses on board with a plan to transition to all renewable energy sources within about 30…
While Statehouse politics draw headlines, it's the day-to-day decisions at the city and town level that can have a bigger impact on our lives: from…
The state House has again rejected a bid to give New Hampshire towns more control over their own environmental protections – but advocates of the…
Advocates for more local control in New Hampshire are trying again to amend the state constitution, this time to let municipalities pass laws protecting…