Lifestyle

    Word of Mouth
    Check Out These Five Really Weird Sports
    Our exploration of Aesthletics reminded us of some of our other favorite bizarre sports. From the safe, if not always tame, World Beard and Moustache…
    The Exchange
    When Generation Rx Grows Up
    We discuss what happens as the medication generation grows up. Journalist and author, Kaitlin Bell Barnett joins us to talk about her new book, Dosed,…
    The Exchange
    Organic Food On Trial!
    A recent study found little evidence of health benefits from organic foods, challenging organic’s reputation as the healthy alternative to conventional…
    NH News
    The Prep School of Rock N'Roll
    A group of teachers from St. Paul's in Concord trades hall-passes for instruments after school. Two members join us to talk about the art of finely-aged…
    NH News
    As The Publishing World Turns...
    Amazon is back in the business of getting books on print - only now, they're hopping the middle man. Jason Boog, Editor of the publishing website Galley…
    NH News
    Genetic Genocide: GMO Mosquitoes
    Editor for Scientific American Michael Moyer explains how genetically-modified mosquitoes could stop the spread of Dengue Fever; unless uncomfortable…
    NH News
    Deaf Jam Poetry - the signs of spoken word
    Deaf Israeli slam-poet Aneta Brodski collaborates with Palestinian interpreter Veronica Staehle, uniting culture and language through art.Links:About the…
    NH News
    A Climbing Challenge Aims to Lift Challenges for Refugees
    It takes a lot of effort, determination, and bravery to come to a new country as a refugee and learn not only a new language but a new culture.One could…
    Confectionary Architects
    For those of you who like a little dessert after dinner, a trip to Canterbury Shaker Village might be in order this weekend.Confectionery architects from…
