The state's newly passed capital budget includes funding for parking and boat ramp upgrades at Mount Sunapee State Park. The upgrades are a short-term…
Bill Calls For Expansion Of Boat Access At Sunapee State ParkState lawmakers will consider a proposal this session to end a decades-long fight over public boat access on Lake Sunapee.The bill calls for the…
As summer rolls to a close, we look at the health of our lakes, and the shoreland that bounds them. What are the biggest risks facing our lake waters, and…
Every summer morning, Midge Eliassen has the same routine. She walks out her back door, down the steps, and onto her dock on Lake Sunapee.There, she pulls…
We look at the Dartmouth-Lake Sunapee region as part of our series, Going Local. The area is a hub for research, healthcare, and academia, and it hosts…
Hot days call for cool water. If you are looking for an aquatic adventure, consider a sail on a Gundalow out of Portsmouth, a jaunt on a runabout on Lake…
Going Local: A New Series from The Exchange Explores N.H.'s RegionsThe Exchange will explore a different region of the state every Thursday starting July 12th: the Great North Woods, the White Mountains, the Lakes Region,…
The New Hampshire Division of Parks and Recreation is looking into options for increasing boat and trailer parking at Mount Sunapee State Park.That’s the…
A state commission says a contentious site on Lake Sunapee isn’t the right place for a new boat ramp, capping nearly 30 years of debate over the…