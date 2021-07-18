-
As the national Susan G Komen for the Cure charity deals with the fallout from the uproar over Planned Parenthood funding, the organization's local chapters are feeling an impact. The charity has seen participation drop in several of its signature fundraising Race for the Cure events since the controversy began.
Since the Susan G. Komen 3-Day walks began nine years ago, participants have raised more than $600 million nationwide for breast cancer research. Now, in the wake of a controversy over Komen's grants to Planned Parenthood, some participants are worried it might be harder to get donations this year.
Despite raising millions of dollars for breast cancer research, the Susan G. Komen for the Cure foundation hasn't funded any work involving human embryonic stem cells. Other big disease charities have also shied away from funding such science.
The nation's largest breast cancer charity now says it will continue giving grants to Planned Parenthood. But public relations specialists say the Komen foundation will have a tough time rebuilding its nonpartisan reputation.