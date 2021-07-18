-
Three major education funding bills cleared the House on Monday. HB 177 stops the state from reducing aid to districts, called stabilization grants, and…
-
New Hampshire Lottery Director Charlie McIntyre says Granite Staters currently spend about $25 million a year playing keno in Massachusetts.That is one…
-
Today on The Exchange, Governor Chris Sununu sits down with Laura for the full hour to give his take on several topics, including national health care…
-
NHPR's Rewind: What We Can Learn From Italian Child CareChild care in the U.S. is expensive. For a typical family, child care can take up to a third of the household income. For years, Democrats and Republicans…
-
A New Hampshire House subcommittee voted Wednesday to eliminate $18 million dollars in kindergarten funding from Gov. Chris Sununu’s state budget…
-
New Hampshire has long lagged behind other states when it comes to the availability of full-day kindergarten. Legislators are likely to take up the issue…
-
Lawmakers in Concord yesterday killed a bill that would provide money for full-day kindergarten programs in the state. The vote of 157-200 was along party…
-
We continue our series The First Decade with early education. Research shows that a child’s foundation for success in school is established at a very…
-
Kindergarten is a year of transition. Kids are learning how to listen, follow directions, sit still... but while they are making that transition, there’s…
-
The number of New Hampshire public school districts offering full day kindergarten has been on the rise since 1999, when there were fewer than a dozen.…